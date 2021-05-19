PAULDING — The Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education was presented the five-year fiscal forecast, heard an update on the Panther SOAR summer learning program, approved a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement and voted for a new Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) during its meeting Tuesday.
Kim Sprague, CFO/treasurer, presented the five-year fiscal forecast sharing that state funding cuts forecasted in November, were not as sharp as expected, and that ESSER funds and CARES Act federal funding, as well as state Student Wellness and Success Funds, helped offset some of the loss of state funding.
A combination of those funds have been/will be used to pay for SRO salaries and benefits, technology, and personal protection equipment and cleaning costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sprague went on to explain the Fair School Funding Act, currently part of the biennium budget discussion in Columbus, could have a major impact on school districts, if passed. The district will finish 2021 with a deficit of $556,422, moving forward with a cash balance of $8,075,705.
"One of the hardest hit areas in our budget has been athletics," said Sprague. "After (athletic director) Tyler (Arend) compared revenues and expenses the past three-five years, the department is looking at a $40,000 loss. We expect to use ESSER funds to make the athletic department whole moving forward."
The board approved the five-year forecast for submission to the Ohio Department of Education.
In his report, superintendent Ken Amstutz gave an update on the Panther SOAR summer learning program, which will take place in June at the newly acquired Parc Lane Training Center. Students involved in virtual learning, and those who need extra help, were invited to participate.
Amstutz explained the program, with help from the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center, expected approximately 60 students. At present, 50-55 will attend, with more expected prior to the program's start.
"When I talked with Jan Kohart (of Western Buckeye ESC) last week, we had hoped to get 60 students, but we should be well over that," said Amstutz. "I sent an email out to all our elementary virtual kids in the hopes of getting them to attend, so we'll have more than anticipated, but that's a good thing."
A 10-year TIF agreement with InSource Technologies was approved, which agreed to payments in lieu of taxes equal to 27% of the real property improvements while the TIF is in effect. InSource Technologies, located at 12124 County Road 111, designs and builds custom products for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers).
A new CRA was also approved by the board.
"According to what Tim Copsey (Paulding County Economic Development director) shared with me, there used to be a variety of CRAs in the village, but this new CRA will eliminate any that are existing to create a CRA for the whole village, so people can then receive a tax abatement for that," said Amstutz.
Amstutz also gave an update on the end of the school year, sharing there are only two days left for students, Staff Appreciation Day will take place Friday, and that graduation will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. In addition, a reception will be held prior to graduation for the four new inductees of the Paulding Academic Hall of Fame.
Approved by the board was the suspension of the soccer program for 2021, due to a lack of interested players. The renewal of the program will take place annually, based on student interest.
The board also voted to abolish one credit recovery teacher, one middle school intervention specialist, one behavioral intervention specialist and one part-time speech language pathologist. The reduction of these positions will be accomplished through attrition, with no employees targeted for layoff.
The board went into a pair of executive sessions, one at the start of the meeting, and one at the end. No action was taken after the board returned to regular session in both instances.
In other business, the board:
• approved the following one-year limited extra-curricular contracts for 2021-22: Tyler Arend, head football coach; Sydney Collins, head volleyball coach; Jeremy Thompson, head cross country coach; and Steve Heilshorn, head golf coach.
• accepted the resignation of Sarah Steward, eighth-grade math teacher, effective with the end of the current contract year.
• voted for the following summer help, as needed, at current minimum wage: Cayden Breier, Cameron Laker, Aiden Miller, Estee Miller, Marcus Miller, Chantal Monnier, Isaac Reeb and Mason Vitek.
• approved Matt Warnecke and Greg Puthoff as summer-school instructors in June for middle/high school students at the tutor rate of pay.
• okayed several one-year extra-curricular contracts for 2021-22.
• voted for the graduation of Katelynn Ringler, class of 2022, who has met all the board adopted graduation requirements prior to the end of 2020-21.
• approved the purchase of retirement gifts, 30-year service gifts and food for the staff appreciation breakfast associated with Staff Appreciation Day, May 21.
• okayed the preschool handbook and the student athletic code of conduct for 2021-22.
• voted for membership in the OHSAA for 2021-22.
• approved not providing career-technical education to all students in grades seven-eight for 2021-22.
