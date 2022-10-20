OAKWOOD — Paulding Exempted Village Schools held its monthly meeting here on Tuesday evening at Oakwood Elementary School.
Superintendent Ken Amstutz reported that on Friday the staff will have ALICE training in preparation for the two full-scale evacuation events which will be held in the primary schools. During the meeting the staff will have a work day in the morning and in the afternoon law enforcement including SROs and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office will train the staff.
The first full-scale event will be on Oct. 27 at Oakwood Elementary and will take place at 1:30 p.m. The second will be on Oct. 28 at 8:30 a.m. at Paulding Elementary.
Curriculum Director Jennifer Manz was at the meeting and reported on the Ohio School Report Card for Paulding schools.
“Our school report card is interactive,” she started. “In fact, it’s really hard to just print something because there is so much. I have had two data trainings on the report card and I have two to go to learn all of the pieces. And then it’s just a matter of playing with it.”
Manz had a video illustration projected from the current webpage of the district’s report card. She showed the various aspects of the report as well as a few ways of interpreting the information. The report shows the demographics of the district as well as the scores generated from testing, graduation rate and promotion to different grade levels.
“We don’t have an overall star rating yet,” added Manz. “That is coming. But we have component ratings and some of them are available now. ...”
She pointed out that the district met state standards in regard to achievement and received three stars.
“We definitely need to improve our passing percentages,” she said. “Increasing our passing percentages will increase our performance index, but we also need to work with our students on not just giving us the bare minimum but give us the best they’ve got. ...”
As well, Manz looked at the area designated as “progress.”
“If a student maintains their score or improves it slightly from year to year,” she explained, “then they’re showing progress. By the same token it takes considerable, concentrated effort to help our high achieving students to make a year’s worth of growth, maintain or improve their high scores.”
Overall, the information can also be used to indicated how to adapt the learning process, both Amstutz and Manz intimated.
“There is a lot of this information that we still do not know how to interpret,” said Amstutz. “Part of what we will do tomorrow at our meeting is look over how to get down in the weeds a little bit and try to figure out exactly what we have. ... We have to make some plans, there are some ways to improve ... we already knew that there were areas we do really well and areas that need improvement. But we want to make sure we understand it better.”
In other news, the board:
• approved several one-year extracurricular contracts.
• met in executive session to consider the employment and compensation of public employees or officials.
• was updated on a mental health training for staff on Nov. 28. School will be closed to students that day so that the staff can receive the training.
• was updated on the after school program: Amstutz said that the program both after school and in the summer is growing with over 100 students taking advantage of it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.