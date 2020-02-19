PAULDING — A presentation about LifeWise Academy was given to the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Jeremy Laukhuf, field director at LifeWise Academy, and Paulding resident Rex Williamson, were in attendance to speak to the board or answer any questions about the program and about bringing it to Paulding schools.
Laukhuf explained LifeWise Academy is a released time religious instruction (RTRI) program for public school students that falls under the ministry of Stand for Truth, founded by Joel Penton of Van Wert, a member of the 2002 Ohio State national championship football team. Stand for Truth partnered with Cross Over the Hill, which started the program at Van Wert City Schools in 2012.
RTRI is legal in public school districts, Laukhuf shared, for the following reasons: students can only take part in the program with parental permission; it is entirely privately funded; and it’s held off school property, even though it takes place during school.
“My job as a field director is to help schools start released time religious instruction programs,” said Laukhuf. “Our three primary goals are to make it simple, make it practical and to keep it legal.”
Laukhuf shared a video which outlined the specifics of the character-based education program, and the potential impact it can have on students and a community. Laukhuf explained that community members, such as Williamson, have been working on funding, and finding a place close to the school, off-site, in which to hold the program. However, he shared that the first step to making it happen, is for the board to approve a policy to all RTRI.
Board members asked Laukhuf questions about funding, safety and how scheduling would work. He shared that the average cost for a student to take part in RTRI is $120; all teachers and volunteers are given thorough background checks, safety procedures are in place as part of the program; and scheduling would be worked out with the school. He explained most programs start with students in grades 1-3, but the program can be run K-12.
In the Defiance area, LifeWise Academy is currently serving students in grades 1-6 at Ayersville.
Superintendent Ken Amstutz shared that no one new was nominated for the Paulding Academic Hall of Fame, however, the committee has a list of five previous nominees that it is considering for enshrinement. The superintendent discussed that the district is still looking at bringing the 7 Mindsets program to the district, and that discussions about it are ongoing.
In addition, Amstutz shared the District Leadership Team (DLT) will meet today to discuss why students who transition from Paulding Elementary (after fifth grade) and Oakwood Elementary (after sixth grade) to Paulding Middle School, are not doing well on state assessments.
“We at the DLT are going to take a long, hard look at the data and figure out what we need to do to close that gap,” he said. “Of course tests become more difficult, but we know we need to address it and find solutions.”
In other business, the board:
• okayed the following one-year limited extracurricular contracts for 2019-20: Jodi Griffith, junior varsity softball; Joel Parrett, assistant softball volunteer; and Corbin Edwards and Jeff Erford, assistant baseball volunteers.
• voted for a one-year limited extracurricular contract for Jon Snodgrass, junior high athletic director, for 2020-21.
• approved to continue membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for 2020-21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.