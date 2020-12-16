PAULDING — The Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education was presented information about remote learning during its meeting Tuesday evening. The board also was given an update on the Panther Virtual Academy, and an update about how students are using grant money to learn about engineering.
Superintendent Ken Amstutz shared that students at Paulding Middle School and Paulding High School will participate in remote learning from home on Monday and Tuesday, while students at Paulding Elementary and Oakwood Elementary will continue with in-person instruction those two days.
For middle/high school students, they will operate on a two-hour delay both days, with instruction beginning at 10 a.m. Teachers will be in their classrooms from 8-10 a.m. to answer questions via phone calls and emails prior to the start of classes at 10 a.m.
Teachers will instruct students through Google Classroom using Zoom, recorded lessons and posted activities and assessments following their established class schedule. Students will be required to complete and submit all assignments and assessments by the stated deadline to receive credit.
For middle/high school students who do not have adequate internet access, they will be allowed to attend school in person to utilize school internet resources. Amstutz shared that a handful of middle/high school students will be in attendance those two days.
"Remote learning has gone about as well as we could expect, it works pretty well with the high school students overall, although the next time we do this next week, we will have our elementary kids in school," said Amstutz. "The high school is bringing in about 20 students who didn't perform well the last time we went remote, the middle school is bringing in a bit less than that.
"We will social distance them, and make sure they're spread out so they can do what they need to do," continued Amstutz. "We know that with the younger students, remote learning can be problematic. It's especially difficult with kids in preschool through second grade. It's much better when they're in class."
Amstutz gave a brief update about the number of students who are utilizing the Panther Virtual Academy.
"The number of virtual learning students continues to go down," said Amstutz. "Right now it looks like we're only going to have about 60 students in the academy for the second semester, with about half of them from the high school."
At the beginning of the meeting, vo-ag teacher Staci Miller was in attendance, along with student Hunter Kauser, to share how the vo-ag classroom is using a CNC plasma cutting table to design signs and cut them out using metal materials. The table was made possible through an $11,000 grant from Cooper Farms.
"We're here tonight to give you an update on what we've been doing in the ag-education world," said Miller. "A couple of months ago we got a grant from Cooper's for just over $11,000, which we used to purchase a Plasma Cam. This device will help prepare some of our students for a career in engineering or STEM."
Miller went on to explain that students use different software to program the Plasma Cam to cut out the designs that they choose. Kauser then shared his laptop with each member of the board, showing them a design he has been working on for the Plasma Cam.
Kauser then showed the board a sign that was designed using the Cooper Farm logo the students plan to give to Cooper Farms, to thank the business for the grant which allows them to use the Plasma Cam.
Said Miller: "The kids are doing well."
She and Kauser then presented the board with a Paulding "P" logo sign, with Panthers down the side, made by the Plasma Cam that she said could be put up in the school.
In other business, the board:
• set the annual organization meeting for Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. and appointed Karen Saxton to serve as president pro-tem.
• awarded E&B Stoller Farm, the highest bidder, a three-year school farm lease at $196 per acre/year for 27.21 tillable acres and a three-year Gorman Family Trust Scholarship farm lease at $196 per acre/year for 51.3 tillable acres.
• appointed Brian Egnor to the Vantage Career Center Board of Education for a three-year term, commencing January of 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.