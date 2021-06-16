PAULDING — Information about the Panthers SOAR (Schools Out Academic Recreation) program was presented to the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday.
The board also heard about plans for professional development, and about plans for school in the fall.
Jan Kohart, program coordinator at the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center (WBESC) was on hand to discuss SOAR with the board, which was put on through a joint effort between WBESC and Paulding Exempted Village Schools (PEVS).
Kohart showed a video featuring the camp that offered students in grades K-8 learning opportunities in English/language arts, math, the 7 Mindsets curriculum, mentoring opportunities, and outdoor activities in conjunction with the Paulding Soil & Water Conservation District.
Paid for with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds (ESSER), the camp was for students who may have needed extra help, or who may have fallen behind due to the pandemic. The camp was held from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. each day, with breakfast and snacks provided, as well as transportation.
A total of 60 students and 16 educators took part in the camp, with each student participating receiving a Paulding Panthers T-shirt, two books, a water bottle and a backpack. A 1-on-1 tutoring session will be offered on Tuesdays in July, and a second summer camp will be held Aug. 2-6.
"It was wonderful because it was held off-site at the Parc Lane Training Center, and because it included students from Paulding and Oakwood," said Kohart. "Bringing all those kids together really helped them to bond and get to know each other. We got feedback from the kids and parents about what they liked, too.
"We sent out a form asking about the August camp, and only three parents said, 'No,'" added Kohart. "It was a great time for the kids and the educators, and I'm excited for the July tutoring and the camp in August."
In his report, superintendent Ken Amstutz discussed the end of the school year, sharing the District Leadership Team (DLT) met in May to discuss professional development, and that it is working on a plan for 2021-22.
Amstutz also discussed the American Rescue Plan: Safe Return to In-person Instruction and Continuity of Service Plans. The recently passed American Rescue Plan (ARP) provides federal funding to schools who follow certain guidelines to receive ESSER funds.
The super shared the district needed to post its plan to the district website by June 24 to remain compliant to receive federal funding. He pointed out the district was in school all of 2020-21, and that its protocols for 2021-22 will be to follow the Ohio Department of Health and Paulding County Department of Health guidelines.
CFO/treasurer Kim Sprague shared the district transferred $60,000 from the general fund to the cafeteria fund at the beginning of the year, and that she was seeking board approval to move that money back to the general fund.
She went on to say that due to the Seamless Summer Program, the district will be in the black and not have to transfer funds in 2021-22. The FDA has announced the food program will be in affect all of 2021-22. The board approved the return in advance of the $60,000.
In other business, the board:
• okayed amended appropriations for fiscal year 2021, and temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2022.
• voted to approve Aryssa Ramsey as a graduate of the class of 2021, with Ramsey completing the necessary requirements to graduate.
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Abigail Nussbaum as seventh-grade English/language arts teacher, at the end of the contract year; Zach Ricker, eighth-grade intervention specialist, at the end of the contract year; and Alane Densmore, middle-school custodian, effective June 30.
• okayed the following one-year contracts for 2021-22: Aaron Horstman, eighth-grade math teacher; and Melanie Harris, Paulding Elementary aide.
• voted to rescind the following one-year extra-curricular contracts approved at the May 18 meeting: Brittany Daeger, junior varsity volleyball; Brooklyn Miller, freshman volleyball; and Melissa Harder, quiz bowl advisor.
• approved the following one-year extra-curricular contracts for 2021-22: Brooklyn Miller, junior varsity volleyball; Emily Taylor, eighth-grade volleyball; Kelly Pracht, seventh-grade volleyball; Joe Woods, seventh-grade football; Dave Parrish, eighth-grade football; Daniel Miles, junior high assistant football; Jessica Schultz, seventh- and eighth-grade fall cheer advisor; Amanda Moreo, flag corps advisor; Melissa Harder and Heather Eubank, quiz bowl (50% each).
• approved sending 35-40 marching band students, staff members and 10 chaperones to Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., April 7-11, 2022 by chartered bus. The cost is $1,019 per student, paid through band boosters fundraisers.
• okayed sending approximately 48 junior/senior history students, staff members and chaperones to Gettysburg, Pa., Washington, D.C., and Charlottesville, Va., Nov. 2-6, 2022, by chartered bus. The cost is approximately $1,213 per student, paid for by students and chaperones.
• voted for the renewal of the property, fleet and liability insurance coverage through the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council, effective July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022, at a cost of $83,020.
• approved the cafeteria prices for 2021-22: Lunch — elementary, $2.65; middle school, $2.90; high school, $3.10; salad, $3.40; adult salad, $4, adult lunch, $4. Breakfast — elementary, free; middle/high school, $1.70; student extra milk, 45 cents; adult extra milk, 50 cents.
• okayed the following student fees for 2021-22: K-2, $60; 3-6, $55; Paulding 6-8, $45. There will be a $20 materials fee for middle school students enrolled in industrial arts, vo-ag and life skills classes. High school fees are based on classes taken by each individual.
