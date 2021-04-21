OAKWOOD — Approval of the terms of a lease-purchase agreement for the Parc Lane Training Center was handled by the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education during its regular meeting Tuesday evening at Oakwood Elementary. The board also heard from superintendent Ken Amstutz about an extended learning plan.
In addition, the board voted for several personnel contracts, including for school resource officers (SRO), and voted down terms of a settlement agreement that would have resolved a supplemental contract grievance filed by the Paulding Education Association (PEA), (see related story).
During a special meeting of the school board March 8, a purchase agreement was reached between the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education and Paulding County Commissioners for the school district to purchase the Parc Lane Training Center building, located at 900 Fairgrounds Drive in Paulding.
The board entered into the agreement at a purchase price of $725,000, contingent on the purchase of the former Fritz House, located at 451 McDonald Pike, by the Paulding County Commissioners. That location would be the new home of the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities (PCBDD).
On March 15, the Paulding County Commissioners authorized purchase of the former Fritz House.
On Tuesday, the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education approved the terms of the lease purchase agreement with Robert W. Baird & Co., in the amount of $745,000 to cover the cost of the building acquisition ($725,000) and bond proceeds to pay for cost of issuance ($20,000).
The building will be used as an alternative learning center, involving all schools in Paulding County.
"Like I said before, this is a great purchase for the district," said Amstutz. "The best part is that we collaborated with the county commissioners, several agencies, the other school districts in the county and the Western Buckeye ESC (Educational Service Center).
"We think it's going to be a win-win for everyone, especially the kids who will utilize the facility to become successful," continued Amstutz. "We're looking at taking occupancy in mid-to-late May, so we can have the facility ready to go when school begins in April."
In his report, Amstutz explained that as part of the district receiving ESSER funds from the government, it is required to use part of those funds on an extended-learning plan for students who need help in the classroom.
On Tuesday, the superintendent shared plans are being finalized for the Panther SOAR Program, an extended-learning plan that will begin this summer. The district plans to host a pair of summer support camps, one in June and one in July/August to offer tutoring.
"This is something we are required to do, and we are working to make that happen," said Amstutz. "This is not just something we will do this year, it's something we plan to do for the next several years. We are hoping that we can use the Parc Lane Training Center for these camps, to give students a change of scenery."
In other business, the board:
• accepted the resignation of Tracy Gunderman, speech-language pathologist, effective with the end of 2020-21. Gunderman has been in education for 41 years, including 22 years at Paulding; of Patti Bissell, Paulding Elementary paraprofessional, at the end of 2020-21 for retirement. Bissell has served the district for 28 years; and Jualina Dull, second-shift custodial, effective March 29.
• approved the following one-year limited contracts: Kastin Kelly, Paulding Elementary kindergarten teacher, effective at the start of 2021-22; and Francisco Bernal, second-shift custodian, effective April 12.
• okayed the following certified contracts with the start of 2021-22: One-year contracts — Douglas Avery, Corey Davis, Carolyn Horstman, Amanda Kunz, Amy Ludwig, Brooklyn Miller, Breanna Richards, Karen Schlatter and Holly Tropp. Two-year contracts — Danielle Hagerman, Elias Jimenez, Kyle Kramer, Keersten Lindeman, Abigail Nussbaum, Taryn Rupp and Sarah Steward. Three-year contracts — Heather Crandall, Garrett Davis, Heather Eubank, Chelsea Koester, Emily Remaklus and Kelsi Ross. Continuing contracts — Tanya Bok, Tina Grimes and Megan Johnson.
• voted for the following classified contracts beginning with 2021-22: One-year contract — Tara Miller. Two-year contracts — Leann Brown and Charles Davis. Three-year contract — Kim Couts, Brittney Newsome and Mike Mudel. Continuing contract — Holly Dangler.
• okayed the following extended service contracts for 2021-22: Brett Foster, guidance, 20 days; Chelsea Koester, guidance, 20 days; Tricia Langhals, guidance, 7.5 days; and Staci Miller, ag ed, 40 days.
• approved the proposed graduation requirements for the class of 2021 with the adoption of Ohio House Bill 67, and approved the list of graduates for 2021.
• okayed the use of the 2021-22 Federal Poverty Guidelines and sliding scale for determining preschool classes.
• voted for Paulding County Hospital and Antwerp Regional Medical Center as the facilities to be used for bus driver physicals for 2021-22.
• approved the 2021-22 Oakwood Elementary, Paulding Elementary, Paulding Middle School and Paulding High School handbooks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.