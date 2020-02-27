PAULDING — The Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education met in special session Wednesday evening to award the bid for its press box project at the Paulding football/track complex.
The board voted to award the bid to Schimmoeller Construction of Kalida, for work at the site which will include a new press box, the addition of restrooms, storage, concessions and the addition of approximately 150 home seats. Schimmoeller Construction submitted the lowest bid of $568,968.
Included in the bid was a base bid of $503,970, and alternates for a metal roof ($15,000); press box finishes ($16,900); toilet accessories ($20,298); and casework ($12,800), for the total of $568,968.
In December, when drawings were presented to the board by Kraig Beilharz of Beilharz Architects of Defiance, he explained the project should be bid no later than January, so after a general contractor is selected, that company can get started as soon as February, weather permitting.
By approving the bid now, it should allow enough time for the project to be finished in time for football season in August.
“Now that the bid has been awarded, the contractor can get the subcontractors in place, so that when the weather breaks they can get started,” said Paulding superintendent Ken Amstutz. “This project is going to be big for the community, and I’m sure there will be a lot of community pride when everyone sees the new press box, restrooms and concessions. It’s something that is going to be very, very nice.”
In November, the district and the Paulding Area Foundation partnered to establish a press box fund to help offset costs of the project.
To date, $40,000 has been raised, however, Amstutz explained that now that the bid has been awarded, a new push to raise funds will take place immediately.
“In talking with several possible donors the past few month, many of them told us they would be more inclined to give to the project once the bid was approved,” said Amstutz. “Now that the bid has been approved, we will be in contact with those potential donors and hope they come through. We will also continue to solicit donations moving forward.”
The superintendent shared that if all the money for the project isn’t raised through donations, the difference will come from the district’s permanent improvement funds.
Amstutz shared also that a new softball field will be constructed in the spring in conjunction with the press box project.
At present, all of the details for the softball project have not been worked out, but the project will most likely be a topic of discussion at the next regular meeting of the board on March 17.
