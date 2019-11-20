PAULDING — The establishment of a press box fund between Paulding Exempted Village Schools and the Paulding Area Foundation was approved by the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday.
At its September meeting, it was revealed that the district is looking to update the Paulding football/track complex. On display that evening was a drawing by Beilharz Architects of Defiance, showing a new press box, the addition of storage, concessions, and approximately 150 new home seats.
Paulding High School athletic director Tyler Arend was in attendance to give the members an update on fall sports, but he first addressed fundraising efforts for the new press box project.
Arend shared that more than 115 local businesses, organizations and families received an informational packet outlining the project and ways to get involved; follow-up phone calls will be made by the end of the month; to date, the district has already received $7,500; Metalink has agreed to donate the installation of WiFi; four businesses have reached out to be a part of the bid process; and that he spoke to the chamber of commerce about the project.
In addition, a few changes in the plans have been made, including moving the stairs for the press box, and where concession stand windows will be placed.
Paulding superintendent Ken Amstutz is excited that the district has partnered with the Paulding Area Foundation on the fundraising efforts.
“(Treasurer) Kim (Jones) and I spoke with Lisa McClure (executive director of the Paulding Area Foundation) who urged us to get going on this (fundraising) now,” said Amstutz. “The benefits of running the finances through the foundation include how they will advertise on their website, and that most people feel more comfortable donating to a foundation. They have a number of people who come to them wanting to make donations, and she’s an expert in that.”
Meanwhile, new Paulding Middle School principal Eric Deisler was on hand to give the board an update on what has been taking place at the middle school. He covered the topics of staff, student council, a partnership with the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry, collaboration among staff and academics. Some of the topics included new staff, a new after-school program for sixth-graders, benchmark assessments, volunteerism and collecting items for the food pantry.
“First of all, I would like to thank you for the opportunity to be the middle school principal,” said Deisler. “I’ve been here for over 20 years as a teacher and a coach, and I enjoyed my time doing that, but this is a great opportunity for me to work with more students and all the staff. I would like to say I’m really proud of our staff. We have great teachers who care about the kids and doing things right.”
In his report to the board, Amstutz thanked Karen Schlatter and everyone involved organize and carry out the Veterans Day programs. In addition, he thanked Sandy Dobbelaere, Beth Kelly and the cast and crew for a successful performance of MASH, Nov. 15-16.
It was announced that the next senior citizen’s breakfast will be held Dec. 11 at 8:30 a.m. in the Paulding High School auditeria, and that Paulding Academic Hall of Fame nominations are being accepted until Feb. 1, 2020.
In other business, the board:
• approved the Title-I non-competitive supplemental school improvement grant in the amount of $32,000, and established the funds to account for revenues and expenditures.
• voted to send four students, one staff member and one FFA alumni member to Columbus Dec. 6-7 for the FFA food science trip. The cost is approximately $150, which will be paid by FFA alumni.
• accepted the retirement resignation of Cheri Estle, effective at the end of the contract year, and to accept her resignation as head volleyball coach. Estle will have served the district for 35 years.
• approved the following one-year limited extracurricular contracts: John Kennedy, audio-visual programmer; Ellie Millie, Science Olympiad; and Logan Mudel, junior high assistant coach (being used as a junior varsity coach).
• rescinded the previously issued one-year limited extracurricular contract for Dalton Bradford as head track coach.
