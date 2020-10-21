OAKWOOD — A memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Paulding Education Association (PEA) concerning supplemental contracts was approved by the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education during its regular meeting Tuesday at Oakwood Elementary School.
In addition, the board was given an update on the school year, on what will take place at a District Leadership Team (DLT) meeting slated for Wednesday (today), and information about state testing/report cards.
The MOU between the board and the PEA concerns how supplemental contracts are to be paid to individuals who may have their duties shortened or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MOU states that individuals who receive supplemental salaries/stipends may receive a prorated payment if their duties or shortened, cancelled, or do not take place. The prorated payment will be based on the percentage of the season/supplemental work completed at the time of the cancellation.
A coach will receive the first 1/3 payment after the first practice of the season has taken place. The remaining two payments will be prorated based on the length of the athletic season. The MOU is based on COVID-19 only, is subject to the grievance process, and will automatically expire June 30, 2021.
Amstutz also gave a brief update on the school year, telling the members that the district is beginning to see a handful of COVID-19 cases pop up.
"Early on we had zero cases of COVID between students and staff, but the last couple of weeks we've had four students and two staff members test positive for it," said Amstutz. "From what I'm seeing, many districts in the area are starting to see spikes.
"Our students and staff have done an unbelievable job of following protocols and with cleaning, and it's important we remain vigilant," added Amstutz. "Now that we're getting into cold and flu season, it is especially the case. We can't let our guard down, because education works best when our students are learning in our buildings."
The superintendent also discussed the DLT, as well as state testing/report cards.
"The district leadership team plans to look into our data so we can send information to the state in order to receive some of our federal funding," said Amstutz. "In addition to looking into the data to see how we can better our serve our students, we're looking into ways to make our Triple-A time more productive, we're looking into our primary reading curriculum and we're going to discuss bench-marking.
"As far as state testing and state report cards go, there hasn't been any update, in fact the window for the third-grade reading assessment is now open," continued Amstutz. "We're going to continue to keep to our schedule as far as state testing, unless we hear differently from the state."
In her report, CFO/treasurer Kim Sprague told the board that the Seamless Summer Food Program has been extended through the rest of the school year, and that students from prekindergarten to grade 12, including virtual learners, are taking advantage of the program.
Sprague went on to share that food services director Holly Dangler has filed paperwork so the district will receive payment from the program from the start of the school year. In addition, student accounts have been credited, or refunds have been given to families who paid for lunches before the program was put into place.
In other business, the board:
• approved amended appropriations for fiscal year 2021; the high school student council activity budget; the high school yearbook budget; and an invoice from Farnham Equipment Company for $29,865 for football stadium upgrades. The invoice will be submitted for reimbursement to the Paulding County Area Foundation Press Box Fund.
• okayed the return of the following advances to the general fund: Fund 536-9229 for $15,207; Fund 587-9220 for $741.42; Fund 590-9220 for $29,761,55; and Fund 572-9220 for $18,568.
• appointed CFO/treasurer Kim Sprague to provide public records training for the district.
• voted for Devin Elkins as a graduate of the class of 2020 after he met the requirements for graduation following the 2019-20 school year.
• approved the following one-year limited extra-curricular contracts for 2020-21: Brian Miller, head boys basketball/fifth-sixth boys basketball; Travis McGarvey, assistant boys basketball; Logan Stoller, junior varsity boys basketball; Brett Beckman, freshman boys basketball; Zach Ricker, eighth-grade boys basketball; Corbin Edwards, seventh-grade boys basketball; Matt Arellano, head girls basketball/fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball; Brian Daeger and Ben Barton, assistant girls basketball (50%) each; Jodi Griffith, junior varsity girls basketball; Mallory Clark, eighth-grade girls basketball; and Robin Eberle, seventh-grade girls basketball.
