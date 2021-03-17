PAULDING — The Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education approved a lease purchase agreement to finalize the purchase of the Parc Lane Training Center during its meeting Tuesday evening, in which approximately 30 students were in attendance as part of a school assignment.
During a special meeting of the board March 8, a purchase agreement was reached between the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education and Paulding County Commissioners for the school district to purchase the Parc Lane Training Center building, located at 900 Fairgrounds Drive in Paulding.
The board entered into the agreement at a purchase price of $725,000, contingent on the purchase of the former Fritz House, located at 451 McDonald Pike, by the Paulding County Commissioners. That location would be the new home of the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities (PCBDD).
On Monday, the Paulding County Commissioners authorized purchase of the former Fritz House.
On Tuesday, the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education voted to enter into a lease purchase agreement with Robert W. Baird & Co., in the amount of $725,000 to pay for the Parc Lane Training Center. The building will be used as an alternative learning center, involving all schools in Paulding County.
Payback for the lease purchase agreement will be over a five-year period, at an estimated interest rate of 2.45%, and will be paid for through permanent improvement funds.
The vote was unanimous.
Loni Porinchok, director of special education at Paulding Exempted Village Schools, was in attendance to share the district's special education rating from the Ohio Department of Education, based on its last profile, was listed as "Meets Requirements."
However, Porinchok explained the district did fall short on the state reading proficiency rate of 25.18%, with the Paulding district scoring 22.5%. In addition, according to the profile, the district did have a finding in which there are too many students receiving speech therapy.
"The average in the state (of students in speech therapy) is between 12-15%, and we are currently at 25%," said Porinchok. "Since we've been over the state average for the past three years, so with the finding, we have to figure out why our numbers are so high.
"Are we misidentifying students? Are we not using the most up-to-date information or standardized assessments? asked Porinchok. "Because of that, we have to write a corrective action plan, we have to make a conscious effort on how we can make sure we are serving our students in the most appropriate manner."
Board vice-president Mark Manz asked Porinchok, "If we are serving more students who need speech therapy, why is this a bad thing?"
Said Porinchok: "One of the things we were asked, are we identifying students because they have a disability, or are we identifying students due to an environmental issue? A student might not have access to books at home, and they may not be getting read to in their home.
"The state wants to make sure we're identifying students with a disability, and not an environmental issue, the culture of a family, or limited access to literature," added Porinchok. "We are looking at all of that."
In his report, Amstutz shared two educators will transfer to new positions for 2021-22. Tina Grimes will move from Oakwood Elementary art/computer instructor to Paulding High School art instructor; and Amy Ludwig will move from Paulding Middle School behavioral supports specialist to sixth-grade intervention specialist.
The superintendent shared good news about prom and graduation, telling the members that both will be in-person events, per guidance from Gov. Mike DeWine. Prom will be held May 1, with graduation May 23.
"For those students in attendance, it looks like prom is a go this year, as well as graduation," said Amstutz. "The governor continues to change the number of occupants we can have at those functions, so stay tuned for that. We're still working on the details, but more information will be forthcoming."
In other business, the board:
• accepted the amounts and rates as set by the budget commission, authorized the necessary tax levies, and sent them to be certified by the Paulding County auditor.
• approved several new and revised policies in order to meet state and federal guidelines.
• OK'd the 2021-22 school calendar, which complies with minimum hour requirements. The first day of school for students will be Aug. 18, with the last day for students slated for May 19, 2022. Graduation is scheduled for May 22, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.
• voted for the following one-year limited extra-curricular contracts for 2020-21: Jon Rhodes, audio-visual (spring, other duties, 25%); and Kalen Kelly, audio-visual (spring, 25%).
• granted Amy Kennedy, Paulding Middle/High School food service, a leave of absence beginning April 1 through the end of the school year.
• approved Shawn Brewer as career attainment, job shadow and transition coordinator for Paulding High School.
