PAULDING — The Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education held its annual organizational meeting, approved administrative contracts, discussed its press box project, and okayed the 2020-21 school calendar on Tuesday evening.
During the organizational meeting, elected as president and vice president for 2020 were Karen Saxton and Jim Foltz, respectively. The members voted to keep the regular meeting of the board on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Other business included:
• dispensing of the reading of the minutes of the previous meeting.
• appointing treasurer/CFO Kim Sprague as the representative for public records training for all board members as required; authorizing Sprague to pay the district bills; make advance draws on February and August tax settlements; invest active, inactive or interim funds at the most productive rate of interest according to law whenever these funds are available; file requests for amendments of the certificate of estimated resources with the Paulding County auditor as information becomes available to warrant such filings; and make fund-to-fund advances, advance returns, transfers and appropriation changes as needed with board ratification as part of the financial reports at the next board meeting.
• authorizing superintendent Ken Amstutz and Sprague to enter into and/or accept/participate in federal, state or local grants or agreements deemed advantageous to the district, and authorizing Sprague to appropriate funds for grants awarded; and accept all donations to the district on behalf of the board.
• appointing Amstutz as the purchasing agent with authorization to initiate expenditures up to $25,000 without prior board approval.
• authorizing Amstutz to employ such temporary personnel as needed in emergency situations with approval by the board at the next board meeting.
• approving the adoption of district policies as written.
During the regular meeting of the board, the members approved several administrative contracts.
Contracts approved include: three years for Sprague and Lonetta Porinchok, special education director, effective Aug. 1, 2020-July 31, 2023; five years for Jennifer Manz, Oakwood Elementary principal, effective Aug. 1, 2020-July 31, 2025; and two years for Mary Born, Paulding Elementary principal, and Eric Deisler, Paulding Middle School principal, effective Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2023; and Tyler Arend, athletic director, effective Aug. 1, 2020-July 31, 2022.
“We brought in three new administrators (Born, Deisler and Arend), and extending their contracts shows that we have a lot of confidence in what they’re doing,” said Amstutz. “For our administrators like Kim, Jennifer and Loni, we’re extremely satisfied with their work, they’re doing an excellent job.”
Meanwhile, Amstutz shared with the board that the district is ready to begin the bid process for the press box project at the football/track complex. Drawings for the project by Beilharz Architects were approved at the December board meeting. The estimated cost is $550,000-$600,000. The board has partnered with the Paulding County Area Foundation to solicit funds for the project.
A pre-bid meeting will be held at the job site, located at 755 N. Water St., Paulding, at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sealed bids will be received by Paulding Exempted Village Schools until noon Feb. 13.
“We’re very excited about this project, and we’re looking forward to more donations coming in for it,” said Amstutz. “We’ll see what happens when the bids come in, because in addition to monetary donations, we have a number of people who have offered to provide service for the project. We’re hopeful we can move forward with the project, because it will be a wonderful addition to our district.”
The members also approved the 2020-21 school calendar, which was discussed during a public meeting in December. The first day of classes will be Aug. 19, the last day of classes will be May 20, with graduation slated for May 23.
In his report, Amstutz gave a reminder that Paulding Academic Hall of Fame nominations for the next class are due by Feb. 1.
In other business, the board:
• recognized the members of the board for School Board Recognition Month.
• confirmed the following funds are to be credited investment income in request of the State Auditor’s Office: general fund, food service fund, Bauer Scholarship Fund, Melrose Area Book Scholarship Fund, Rosemary Young Book Scholarship Fund, PEVS Board/Administration Scholarship Fund, Iris Gallagher Scholarship, Jacob Scholarship, Panther Pride Scholarship, Janice Lipp Scholarship, James Gorman Scholarship and Science Olympiad.
• approved amended fiscal year 2020 appropriations.
• okayed continued membership in the OSBA for calendar year 2020.
• voted for the following extra-curricular contracts for 2019-20: Kim Bickford, head track and extra duties; Jacob Smith, assistant track; Todd Schweller, volunteer track; Kyle Kramer, junior high track; Austin Conlon, volunteer junior high track; and Robin Eberle, assistant softball.
