Paulding Quincy Porter

Top Scholar

Parents: Andy and Gabrielle Porter, Paulding.

Activities and awards: National Honor Society, honor roll, Boy Scouts, band, science olympiad, engineering team, football, soccer, Y disciple.

Post-high school plans: Qunicy has a Cooper Scholarship and plans to go into the U.S. Air Force.

