Seventh-graders

All A’s

Alex Baughman

Luke Beckman

Libby Dotterer

Grace Goyings

Aeylah Hitzeman

Jalyn Klopfenstein

Marley Parrett

Emma Porter

Toby Reno

Ashley Rickels

Nico Stahl

Ethan Warner

All A’s and B’s

Kiara Adams

Matt Bail

Brianna Bermejo

Allison Carnahan

Ameah Carr

Gavin Coil

Conner Couts

Mya Cutlip

David Dulaney

Makenna Dunham

Brennan Egnor

Courtney Good

Emily Keezer

Austen Kinder

Mason Lane

Peyton Manz

Claire Miller

Aniyah Sajuan

Brooklyn Schlatter

Brandon Schroeder

David Slawson

Ameriona Stiltner

Kadence Thomas

Cully Thompson

Alexis Wharry

Jack Woods

Eighth-graders

All A’s

Ellie Barton

Emma Dotterer

Ronnie Goodwin III

Jamy Hunt

Eli Jones

Maci Kauser

Sarah Lewis

Carla Manz

Malia Manz

Aiden Miller

Lathan Schneider

Sarah Wong

All A’s and B’s

Casey Agler

Cyrah Bradford

Alize Cutlip

Devan Egnor

Landrey Fitzgerald

Ava Foltz

Aiden Herman

Chloe Hicks

Mattie Hirschy

Meagan Hirschy

Lillyann Lane

Layla Logan

Wes Ludwig

Tytus Manz

Kylie McCray

Ally Jo Merriman

Jocelynn Parrett

Esther Rocha

Trinity Salazar

Tyler Schlatter

Riley Stork

Charity Switzer

Morgan Szurminski

Load comments