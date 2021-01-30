Paulding MS volunteers

Paulding sixth-grade students recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. Volunteers included, from left: Tory Singer, R.J. Wirts, teacher Jacob Hood and Jose Gonzales.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

Paulding sixth-grade students recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. Volunteers included, from left: Tory Singer, R.J. Wirts, teacher Jacob Hood and Jose Gonzales.

Load comments