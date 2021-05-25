Paulding MS volunteers

Paulding Middle School students and staff recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing food pantry in Paulding. Volunteers include, from left: Brooklyn King, Hannah Griffiths, Abby Nussbaum seventh grade English/language arts teacher, and Alan Griffiths.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

