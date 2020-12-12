Paulding Middle School volunteers

Paulding Middle School students and teachers recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. Volunteers included, from left: Sheyenne Shepherd, Addison Hunt, Addison Pease and teacher Megan Johnson.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

