Paulding MS volunteers

Paulding Middle School students and teachers recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. Volunteers included, from left: Sarah Steward, eighth-grade math teacher; Jocelynn Hawk; Christiana Martinez; and Brooklyn Miller, English/language arts teacher.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

