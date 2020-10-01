Paulding Middle School students and teachers recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. Volunteers included, from left: Sarah Steward, eighth-grade math teacher; Jocelynn Hawk; Christiana Martinez; and Brooklyn Miller, English/language arts teacher.
