Paulding ms volunteers

Paulding Middle School students and staff recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing food pantry in Paulding. Volunteers include, from left: Kyle Kramer, eighth-grade math teacher; Shawn Hurd, eighth-grade science teacher; Devyn Haller; Madison Soukup; Ameriona Stiltner; Ameah Carr; Tanya Bok, seventh-grade English/language arts, social studies teacher.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

