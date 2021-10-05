Paulding MS volunteers

Students from the Paulding Middle School football team and coach Aaron Horstman, recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing food pantry in Paulding. Volunteers include, from left: Coach Horstman, Grady Barton, Blake Rhonehouse and Colt Hunt.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

