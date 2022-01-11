Paulding ms volunteers

Members of the Paulding Middle School eighth grade girls’ basketball team volunteered at the Caring and Sharing food pantry on Saturday. Volunteers include, from left: Addison Pease, Kaitlyn Breedlove, Lucy Breier, Madison Clark (team manager) and coach Mallory Clark.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

