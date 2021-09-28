Paulding volunteers

Students from the seventh-grade volleyball team and coach Kelly Pracht, recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing food pantry in Paulding. Volunteers include, from left: coach Pracht, Myrriah Manz, Estie Pease and Libby Breier.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

