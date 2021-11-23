Paulding volunteers

Members of the Paulding Middle School sixth-grade class team recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry. Volunteers include, from left: Pam Moore, sixth-grade teacher; Presley Barnes; Kayde Kuckuck; Xandyr Carlisle; and Addison Arend.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

