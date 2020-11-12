Paulding MS volunteers

Paulding Middle School students and teachers recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. Volunteers included, from left: Nick Hatcher, Jill Hatcher (teacher), Max Fohner and Damien Iliff.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

