Paulding MS volunteers

Paulding Middle School students and staff recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing food pantry in Paulding. Volunteers include, from left: Brooklyn Miller, English/language arts teacher; Elias Jimenez, intervention specialist; Jocie Hawk; Claire Miller; Greyson Harder; and Sarah Steward, math teacher.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

