Paulding volunteers

Paulding Middle School students and staff recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing food pantry in Paulding. Volunteers include, from left: Ameah Carr, Brooklynn Bakle, Rosie Hobart and John Kennedy, industrial arts teacher.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

