Paulding ms volunteers

 Photo courtesy Paulding Middle School

Paulding Middle School students and staff recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing food pantry in Paulding. Volunteers included, from left: coach Matt Warnecke, Makayla Carr, Ameriona Stiltner and Laila Stiltner.

