Paulding MS volunteers

Members of the Paulding Middle School seventh-grade girls’ basketball team recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry. Volunteers include, from left: coach Jodi Griffith, Darcy Taylor, Kate Manz and Tori Schlatter.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

Members of the Paulding Middle School seventh-grade girls’ basketball team recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry. Volunteers include, from left: coach Jodi Griffith, Darcy Taylor, Kate Manz and Tori Schlatter.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments