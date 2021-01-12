Paulding Middle School volunteers

Paulding Middle School students and teachers recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. Volunteers included, from left: Kendra Schroeder, Owen Tressler, Ethan Goebel, Landon Grinnell and teacher Pam Moore.

 Photo courtesy of Paudling Middle School

