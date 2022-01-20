Paulding MS volunteers

Members of the Paulding Middle School seventh-grade class volunteered at the Caring and Sharing food pantry on Saturday. Volunteers include, from left: Brooklynn Verfaillie. Kendra Schroeder, Janee Tousley, and Madison Etter.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

