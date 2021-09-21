Paulding volunteers

Paulding Middle School students and staff recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing food pantry in Paulding. Volunteers include, from left: Shawn Hurd, eighth-grade science teacher; Damien Iliff; Jaydee Eckhart; and Logan Winke.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

