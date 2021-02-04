Paulding MS volunteers

Paulding Middle School sixth-grade students recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. Volunteers include, from left: teacher Jami Karnes, Janee Tousley, Silas Foltz and Estee Pease.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

Paulding Middle School sixth-grade students recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. Volunteers include, from left: teacher Jami Karnes, Janee Tousley, Silas Foltz and Estee Pease.

Load comments