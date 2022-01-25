Paulding MS volunteers

A pair of Paulding Middle School students volunteered at the Caring and Sharing food pantry on Saturday. Volunteers include: Elijah Wilder (left) and Shawn Gambler.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

