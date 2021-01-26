Paulding MS volunteers

Members of the Paulding eighth-grade boys basketball team recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing food pantry in Paulding. Volunteers included, from left: Peyton Manz, Kane Jones, coach Zach Ricker, Carter Evans and Luke Beckman.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

