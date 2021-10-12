Paulding MS volunteers

Members of the Paulding Middle School eighth-grade volleyball team recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry. Volunteers include, from left: coach Emily Taylor, Allison Heller, Molly Iler and Laila Stiltner.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

