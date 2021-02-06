Seventh-graders

All A’s

Lucy Breier

Jackson Griffith

Hunter Harwell

Addison Hunt

Clayton Manz

Trenton Manz

Aleah Matty

Thad Schneider

Sheyenne Shepherd

Laila Stiltner

A’s and B’s

Adrieana Biliti

Izaac Couts

Jay Eckhart

Mallory Fisher

Olivia Franklin

Matthew Geiger

Gerald Hartzell

Wade Huelsmeyer

Colten Hunt

Brooklyn King

Layla Kremer

Jackson Laker

Isabelle Lamb

Lillian Lamond

Jared Manz

Emma McCray

Addison Pease

Mara Phlipot

Abigial Punches

Blake Rhonehouse

Rileigh Sanders

Xander Schwab

Jack Schweller

Addison Shull

Skylie Tressler

Eighth-graders

All A’s

Lucas Beckman

Elizabeth Dotterer

Kaitlyn Goings

Grace Goyings

Jocelynn Hawk

Emily Keezer

Jalyn Klopfenstein

Sam Logan

Peyton Manz

Claire Miller

Emma Porter

Ashley Rickels

Cully Thompson

Ethan Warner

A’s and B’s

Kiara Adams

Josiah Akom

Hannah Arnold

Matthew Bail

Brooklynn Bakle

Brianna Bermejo

Ameah Carr

Gavin Coil

David Dulaney

Hayden Elston

Carter Evans

Aeylah Hitzeman

Kane Jones

Austen Kinder

Allen Levandoski

Marley Parrett

Hopeful Rose

Brooklyn Schlatter

Brandon Schroeder

Dominic Stahl

Ameriona Stiltner

Maxwell Stork

Jack Woods

