Seventh-Graders
All A’s
Lucy Breier
Jackson Griffith
Hunter Harwell
Isabelle Lamb
Aleah Matty
Jack Schweller
Laila Stiltner
All A’s and B’s
Grady Barton
Adrieana Biliti
Makayla Carr
Izaac Couts
Landen Danberry
Lilian Daniels
Sophia English
Mallory Fisher
Olivia Franklin
Matthew Geiger
Gerald Hartzell
Nicholas Hatcher
Addison Hunt
Colten Hunt
Damien Iliff
Brooklyn King
Layla Kremer
Jackson Laker
Lillian Lamond
Clayton Manz
Jared Manz
Trenton Manz
Renee McCabe
Alondra Meyer
Addison Pease
Mara Phlipot
Abigial Punches
Luke Ray
Blake Rhonehouse
Rileigh Sanders
Thad Schneider
Xander Schwab
Sheyenne Shepherd
Addison Shull
Skyler Snyder
Gavin Williams
Logan Winke
Eighth-Graders
All A’s
Lucas Beckman
Gavin Coil
Elizabeth Dotterer
Grace Goyings
Jocelynn Hawk
Sam Logan
Claire Miller
Emma Porter
Ashley Rickels
All A’s and B’s
Hannah Arnold
Ameah Carr
David Dulaney
Carter Evans
Kaitlyn Goings
Emily Keezer
Jalyn Klopfenstein
Allen Levandoski
Peyton Manz
Marley Parrett
Hopeful Rose
Brooklyn Schlatter
David Slawson
Dominic Stahl
Maxwell Stork
Kadence Thomas
Cully Thompson
Ethan Warner
Jack Woods
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.