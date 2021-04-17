Seventh-Graders

All A’s

Lucy Breier

Jackson Griffith

Hunter Harwell

Isabelle Lamb

Aleah Matty

Jack Schweller

Laila Stiltner

All A’s and B’s

Grady Barton

Adrieana Biliti

Makayla Carr

Izaac Couts

Landen Danberry

Lilian Daniels

Sophia English

Mallory Fisher

Olivia Franklin

Matthew Geiger

Gerald Hartzell

Nicholas Hatcher

Addison Hunt

Colten Hunt

Damien Iliff

Brooklyn King

Layla Kremer

Jackson Laker

Lillian Lamond

Clayton Manz

Jared Manz

Trenton Manz

Renee McCabe

Alondra Meyer

Addison Pease

Mara Phlipot

Abigial Punches

Luke Ray

Blake Rhonehouse

Rileigh Sanders

Thad Schneider

Xander Schwab

Sheyenne Shepherd

Addison Shull

Skyler Snyder

Gavin Williams

Logan Winke

Eighth-Graders

All A’s

Lucas Beckman

Gavin Coil

Elizabeth Dotterer

Grace Goyings

Jocelynn Hawk

Sam Logan

Claire Miller

Emma Porter

Ashley Rickels

All A’s and B’s

Hannah Arnold

Ameah Carr

David Dulaney

Carter Evans

Kaitlyn Goings

Emily Keezer

Jalyn Klopfenstein

Allen Levandoski

Peyton Manz

Marley Parrett

Hopeful Rose

Brooklyn Schlatter

David Slawson

Dominic Stahl

Maxwell Stork

Kadence Thomas

Cully Thompson

Ethan Warner

Jack Woods

