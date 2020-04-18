Seventh-graders
All A’s
Alexander Baughman
Lucas Beckman
Gavin Coil
Elizabeth Dotterer
Grace Goyings
Peyton Manz
Claire Miller
Emma Porter
Tobias Reno
Ashley Rickels
Brooklyn Schlatter
David Slawson
Dominic Stahl
Cully Thompson
A’s and B’s
Kiara Adams
Hannah Arnold
Abigail Bail
Matthew Bail
Brooklynn Bakle
Brianna Bermejo
Ameah Carr
Makenna Dunham
Brennan Egnor
Michael Geiger
Courtney Good
Aeylah Hitzeman
Emily Keezer
Austen Kinder
Jalyn Klopfenstein
Mason Lane
Curtis Langsdorf
Marley Parret
Lillian Risler
Alexis Ryan
Aniyah Sajuan
Brandon Schroeder
Kadence Thomas
Emiliano Turner
Tyson Ward
Ethan Warner
Alexis Wharry
Jack Woods
Eighth-graders
All A’s
Elli Barton
Cyrah Bradford
Jamy Hunt
Sammie Jones
Maci Kauser
Sarah Lewis
Carla Manz
Malia Manz
Aiden Miller
Lathan Schneider
Sarah Wong
A’s and B’s
Casey Agler
Ronald Goodwin
Layla Logan
Wesley Ludwig
Allyson Merriman
Jocelynn Parrett
Esther Rocha
Trinity Salazar
Tyler Schlatter
Riley Stork
Charity Switzer
Morgan Szurminski
