Paulding Megan Harpel

Parents: Daniel and Sarah Harpel, Paulding.

Activities and awards: Most Consistent Marcher award 2020, National Honor Society community representative, marching band, varsity softball, Feed My Starving Children non-profit Christian organization, community garden work, Easter Egg Drop 2021.

Post high school plans: Megan will study architectural design at Ball State University, Muncie, Ind., on a Band Booster Scholarship, a Jacob Scholarship, a Gorman Family Trust Scholarship, a JP Crain Family Scholarship, a Lela McGuire Jeffery Scholarship, and a Systech Environmental Corporation award.

