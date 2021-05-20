Paulding Megan Harpel

Megan Harpel
Parents: Daniel and Sarah Harpel, Paulding.
Activities and awards: Most Consistent Marcher award 2020, National Honor Society community representative, marching band, varsity softball, Feed My Starving Children non-profit Christian organization, community garden work, Easter Egg Drop 2021.
Post high school plans: Megan will study architectural design at Ball State University, Muncie, Ind., on a Band Booster Scholarship, a Jacob Scholarship, a Gorman Family Trust Scholarship, a JP Crain Family Scholarship, a Lela McGuire Jeffery Scholarship, and a Systech Environmental Corporation award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.