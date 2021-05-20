Paulding Megan Dearth

Megan Dearth
Top Scholar
Parents: Eric and Melissa Dearth, Oakwood.
Activities and awards: 4.0+ honor roll, honors diploma, student council president and vice president, marching band, pep band, concert band, Senior field commander, science olympiad, engineering team, drama department, Ohio Model United Nations, National Honor Society, class vice president, Defiance Dance Studio jazz and tap team, ballet company, NOCAC Summer Food Program, Relay for Life, Flatrock Creek Fall Festival.
Post-high school plans: Megan will study business management with a minor in arts administration at Ohio Northern University, Ada, on an ONU Trustee Scholarship.
