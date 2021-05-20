Paulding Maggie Manz

Parents: Mark and Catherine Manz, Paulding.

Activities and awards: Highest honors, volleyball, basketball, track, drama, youth group.

Post high school plans: Maggie will study to be a physical therapist assistant at Owens Community College, Toledo, on a Gorman Family Trust Scholarship, a JP Crain Family Scholarship, and a John Paulding VFW Scholarship.

