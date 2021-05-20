Paulding High School Luke McCullough

LUKE McCULLOUGH
Top Scholar
Parents: Jim and Julie McCullough, Paulding.
Activities and awards: All A Honor Roll for seven semesters, perfect attendance, House leader, Student of the month, National Honor Society Treasurer, Student Council Secretary/Treasurer, Varsity Soccer, Engineering team, Drama Club, Youth group, food packaging, Paulding EMS.
Post-high school plans: Luke will study nursing at the University of Toledo on a Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Scholarship and a University of Toledo Merit Scholarship.
