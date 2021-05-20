Paulding Lynelle Schneider

Schneider

 Kristofer V Mericle

LYNELLE SCHNEIDER

Top Scholar

Parents: Michael and Jodi Schneider, Paulding.

Activities and awards: graduating with honors, participated in Panthers work study class and work at Insource, participate in church youth group activities, volunteer at local food pantry.

Post-high school plans: Lynelle will enter the workforce.

