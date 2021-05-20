Paulding Caleb Manz

Manz

Caleb Anthony Manz

Top Scholar

Parents: Tony and Denise Manz, Paulding.

Activities and awards: Highest honors, Presidential Athletic Scholar, honor roll all four years, football, track, basketball, quiz bowl, drama club, Christmas caroling, cemetery cleaning, senior citizen Thanksgiving meal, Relay for Life fundraiser, raking leaves for elderly.

Post high school plans: Caleb will study business management at Purdue Fort Wayne on a Gleaner Life Scholarship, a Melrose Book Scholarship, and a Paulding County Area Foundation Scholarship.

