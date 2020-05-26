Paulding grad tab honor students

PAULDING HIGH SCHOOL HONOR GRADUATES
Front row, from left: Claire McClure, Olivia Stallard, Samantha Wagner, Montserrat Martinez-Cuen, Megan Garritty, Mackenzie Weible and Kaylie Tressler. Back row, from left: Julia McMaster, Sydney Kohart, Savannah Shepherd, Colin Lilly, Jordyn Merriman, Katelyn Strayer, Chelsi Giesige and Evan Edwards. Not pictured are Reagan Akom, Jacob Deisler, Seth Dysinger, Kolson Egnor, Julianna Fife, McCailey Johanns, Zoe Kochel, Kaela Lucas, Cole Mabis, Alberto Martinez Calderon, Sydney McCullough, Jordan Mudel, Joel Schneider, Matthew Schroeder and Jaden Verfaillie.
