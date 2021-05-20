Paulding Gillian Porter

Porter

GILIAN PORTER

Top Scholar

Parents: Andy and Gabrielle Porter, Paulding.

Activities and awards: Honor roll, Presidential award for educational excellence, Sophomore Marcher of the year, science olympiad, soccer, softball, engineering team, band, quiz bowl, drama, Y-disciple group.

Post-high school plans: Gillian will study forensic science at Bowling Green State University on a Copper’s Scholarship, a Band Boosters’ Scholarship and a Gorman Family Trust Scholarship.

