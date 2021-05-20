Paulding Gabrielle Stallbaum

GABRIELLE STALLBAUM
Salutatorian
Parents: Ted and Camie Stallbaum, Paulding.
Activities and awards: Honors graduate, Scholar Athlete, All A Honor Roll all four years, Dean’s list at Northwest State, State Science Fair contender, National Honor Society President, drama club, softball, volleyball, travel softball, job at Charloe Sno-Cone, Stupendum house leader, NHS Egg Drop, Children’s Lantern Gala, chemo care packages, Summer Lunch program, math tutoring.
Post-high school plans: Gabrielle will study health science toward a PA at Heidelberg University on a Founder’s Award and a LaFarge One Energy Megawatt Scholarship.
