Paulding Gabrielle Stallbaum

Salutatorian

Parents: Ted and Camie Stallbaum, Paulding.

Activities and awards: Honors graduate, Scholar Athlete, All A Honor Roll all four years, Dean’s list at Northwest State, State Science Fair contender, National Honor Society President, drama club, softball, volleyball, travel softball, job at Charloe Sno-Cone, Stupendum house leader, NHS Egg Drop, Children’s Lantern Gala, chemo care packages, Summer Lunch program, math tutoring.

Post-high school plans: Gabrielle will study health science toward a PA at Heidelberg University on a Founder’s Award and a LaFarge One Energy Megawatt Scholarship.

