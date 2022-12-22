PAULDING — The conference room at the Paulding Schools administration building was at capacity during Tuesday’s board of education meeting as students, athletes, coaches and others showed support for the district’s head football coach.
Before the meeting began, members of the Paulding Exempted Village Schools board were seen reading what appeared to be several letters written in support of Jim Menzie, head varsity coach who served on an interim basis after Steve Ferrell resigned just before the 2022 season.
According to Superintendent Ken Amstutz nothing has been decided about the position of football coach.
“The position has not been filled yet,” Amstutz clarified. “The board members and administration who are working with interviews had made no recommendations to the board.”
The position of football coach does not have to be a teacher Amstutz clarified.
“According to our collective bargaining agreement with the teachers any new position has to be posted internally first,” he said. “None of the staff wanted the position so we opened it up. This means that anyone can apply whether a teacher or not a teacher.”
Board President Matt Stoller opened the meeting by letting those attending know that the meeting’s purpose was to receive public comments, not debate the matter.
The first up to speak was Gerilyn Larson whose name was the only one on the agenda for the evening.
“Last week my son came home and he said that he needed to write a letter to the board because Coach Menzie’s job as a coach was up because he was not a teacher,” Larson started. “Immediately I asked him, ‘What can I do?’ and I asked in conversation with parents, ‘What can we do?’ When I called Cindy (Kauser, secretary at the district office) I didn’t realize that I actually volunteered myself to talk. ... I understand the rules of having to be a teacher and being a head coach, I get it. ... Coach Menzie may not have a teaching degree, but he has taught these kids more than anybody I know. He has taught them respect ... how to have friendly competition ... how to be dedicated and I don’t think you could ask for a better coach. ... I really think that the Paulding football program needs a coach that is dedicated to these kids ... .”
Joe Woods spoke next.
“There has been a lot of public information or disinformation on Coach Menzie and the football program,” Woods said. “I would say he took over during a pretty diverse situation last fall. ... He should be the consideration for the varsity head coach.”
The board had no other names listed, but was willing to listen to others and Stoller asked if others wanted to speak. Board member Jerrod Hawk spoke up as well, reminding the assembly that the board intended to take their concerns to heart.
“I agree that he has been a great leader, along with all the gentlemen sitting in front of me,” said Linda Germann, indicating the football coaching staff. “This group of boys sitting over here is concerned with what’s leading them. We had the football team at our house many a Sunday night and he was always willing to show up and spend his Sunday evening not only with the boys to watch film, but he would play cornhole with them, eat supper with them. He was a great role model in different aspects. I am sure the boys would tell you if they had any issues they could go to coach and he would be there for them.”
A couple men on the coaching staff also spoke.
“Obviously, I am a little biased because I am on the coaching staff,” said Logan Doster. “But when you look for a position like this you are looking for someone who is a great leader of young men. Somebody that not only wants to see them succeed on the field, but off the field and in future life. You can ask anybody here, you can ask people in the community, that’s what Jim stands for. He doesn’t just want to see us go 10-0 and win state championships. He wants to see these guys when they graduate, whether they go off to college to some kind of degree, or just get a job right away, that’s what he wants. He wants to see them succeed.
“I am confused on the whole process of how this hiring went down,” Doster continued. “He stepped up at a very tense time during the program ... . I just don’t know that he has gotten strong enough consideration for this job. I think he deserves a little more than the way it has been handled. I have nothing but the utmost respect for the man, and I want nothing more than to see him continue to take the reins.”
“I have known Jim Menzie for 33 of the 35 years of my life,” Kyle Rothenbuhler said. “The man is an unbelievable leader. He has the utmost respect for these kids ... . A guy that literally moved back to this community, he was gone for 20 years and bleeds maroon and white, played in the historical hey-days of this program that wants nothing more than to see this program get back to there. ... A guy that loves this town, loves the program, loves these kids. I think if you ask these kids they love him right back. That is the man that you need to lead this program.”
A friend of his also spoke for Menzie.
“I knew Jim all my life, ever since high school, growing up and all of that,” said Rafael Gonzales. “That man has a heart of gold. We played football and won championships together. ... He is hardworking, does the job and he’s here for the kids. ... He wants to teach them right — respect, loyalty and these kids mean a lot to him. ... He asks them one time to do something and they are there. ... That’s the kind of man we need. He is a leader, an uncle and he’s here for the community. ... With him as a leader, we need that now. But it’s up to you guys to say yes ... .”
One of the students spoke.
“They all told the stories of how much we love this guy,” said Kobe Foor. “The short time that we have had him, he has shown us so much and we have learned from him so much. He is more than an idol. He is a father figure and he has proven it time and time again. He has showed us he will be there no matter what is going on. ... When we had our rough patch at the beginning of the season, he stepped up and did what needed to be done.
“... I said in my letter, which I hope you had enough respect to read all of the letters that we sent as we have respect for you, everyone on the team wants him, Foor added. “Not a single person on the team throws any shade toward that man. ... I just think we need this man so we can become the winning program we used to be.”
In other business, the board:
• set its organizational meeting for 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 with Stoller as president pro-tempore.
• received Superintendent Ken Amstutz’s presentation of the proposed 2023-24 academic calendar to be considered for a vote in January.
• heard Paulding school district is the only district in the six-county area to receive a $400,000 safety grant from the state. Those monies will be used for security updates to be determined by the board.
• approved a trip for 45 students to go to Chicago, Ill., May 10-13 with five chaperones. The cost of $528 per student will be encumbered by the students.
• entered executive session to consider the employment of compensation of public employees or officials.
