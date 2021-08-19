PEVS new staff

Paulding Exempted Village Schools has welcomed seven new staff members for the 2021-22 school year. The new staff includes, from left: Brandon Amstutz, Paulding Middle School intervention specialist; Maddie Reinhart, Paulding Middle School guidance counselor; Aaron Horstman, Paulding Middle School math teacher; Laura Sizemore, Paulding Middle School math teacher; Sasha Britton, Oakwood Elementary art and computer teacher; Madison Etter, Paulding Middle School intervention specialist; and Libby Burkhart, Paulding Elementary intervention specialist.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Exempted Village Schools

Paulding Exempted Village Schools has welcomed seven new staff members for the 2021-22 school year. The new staff includes, from left: Brandon Amstutz, Paulding Middle School intervention specialist; Maddie Reinhart, Paulding Middle School guidance counselor; Aaron Horstman, Paulding Middle School math teacher; Laura Sizemore, Paulding Middle School math teacher; Sasha Britton, Oakwood Elementary art and computer teacher; Madison Etter, Paulding Middle School intervention specialist; and Libby Burkhart, Paulding Elementary intervention specialist.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments