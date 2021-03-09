PAULDING — A purchase agreement has been reached between Paulding Exempted Village Schools and Paulding County Commissioners for the school district to purchase the Parc Lane Training Center building, located at 900 Fairgrounds Drive in Paulding.
The board voted to enter into the agreement at a purchase price of $725,000, contingent on the purchase of the former Fritz House, located at 451 McDonald Pike, by Paulding County Commissioners. That location would be the new home of the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities (PCBDD).
Superintendent Ken Amstutz, and CFO/treasurer Kim Sprague, presented information to the board about working with a financial company on a low-interest loan to pay for the purchase of the center. Amstutz and Sprague will present that information to the board at its regular meeting March 15.
Amstutz went on to explain why the district is making the purchase at this time.
“Four years ago, the schools in Paulding County and Van Wert County came together to form (the) Synergy (Learning Center, which is slated to close at the end of the school year), an alternative learning center in Van Wert County,” began Amstutz. “We pulled out a year ago because it was no longer cost effective, and we’ve spent the last year looking for a site for our kids, which has been a work in progress.
“We’ve considered multiple buildings, and we spent time trying to figure out how to make this work for our students (after pulling out of Synergy),” continued Amstutz. “We brought our students back into our middle school/high school, it worked out okay, but we’re not able to meet the needs of all our students.”
Amstutz explained Paulding County received a grant from DYS (Ohio Department of Youth Services) for an assessment center, and that he and members of the district have been working with Paulding County Commissioners, Paulding County Economic Development, Western Buckeye Educational Service Center (WBESC), Antwerp Local Schools, Wayne Trace Local Schools and the Paulding County Juvenile Court to form a partnership.
“What we plan to do with that building is develop some type of an alternative center, which would involve all schools in Paulding County,” said Amstutz. “We are still working out all the details. Paulding Exempted Village Schools would own the building, and in turn we would lease space to the other schools for use.”
The building has approximately 12,500 square-feet of space and includes classrooms, office space, a gym, locker rooms, a kitchen and restrooms. The closing of the transaction is slated to take place May 1, with the school district hoping to take occupancy by June 1. If all details can be worked out among the entities following occupancy, the building could be open to begin the 2021-22 school year.
“The building is in good shape, it has been well taken care of and had some updates recently, so when all the details are worked out, we feel this will be a win-win for everyone in Paulding County,” said Amstutz. “It will be good to keep our kids in the county, we look to do some career training with them there and do a better job of re-acclimating those kids back into our communities.
“What I think is great is that our communities are working together on this, it’s a whole Paulding County thing,” continued Amstutz. “Again, it’s going to take some time to work out the details, but we all believe many positives outcomes will come from this partnership. Yes, there’s a lot of work to be done, but we’re ready to do that work for the benefit of our kids.”
