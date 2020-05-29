PAULDING — Paulding Exempted Village Schools has recognized four of its staff members that are retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

Retirees include: Cheri Estle, Paulding Middle School English/language arts, 35 years; Shelley Shinners, Oakwood Elementary preschool, 32 years; Cindy Slattman, Oakwood Elementary secretary, 13 years and 3 1/2 years as a substitute; and Brenda Troyer, Paulding Elementary fifth grade, 33 1/2 years.

